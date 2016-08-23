Man assaulted on canal towpath in Leamington

Warwickshire Police is appealing for witnesses or information after an assault in Leamington on Sunday August 7.

Between 5.30pm and 10.30pm, the victim, a man in his 30s, was walking along the canal between south Leamington and St Mary’s Road when he was assaulted by an unknown man.

The victim attempted to walk home from the scene and was later found injured on Ramsey Street.

He sustained a fractured jaw and facial injuries which required hospital treatment.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident. Please call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 0444 of August 7 2016.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.