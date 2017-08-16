Search

Leamington Mayor’s fundraising event raised hundreds of pounds for good causes

Leamington Mayor Cllr Caroline Evetts with heritage walkers are her fundraising event for her chosen charities.
Leamington Mayor Cllr Caroline Evetts has helped to raise hundreds of pounds for her chosen charities at the first fundraising event she hosted.

Cllr Evetts hosted a heritage charity walk in Leamington to raise funds of The Alzheimer’s Society, NSPCC and The Samaritans.

The event raised more than £600 for the causes.

Cllr Caroline Evetts said: “The fundraising heritage walk was followed by a vintage tea and historic talk by our guides from the Leamington History Group.

“It was a fantastic afternoon and I was overwhelmed by the amount of support we received for this sell-out event.”

Cllr Evett’s next fundraising event will be a Winter Fashion Show at the Town Hall on September 21.

Call 450906 or email mayor@leamingtonspatowncouncil.gov.uk.