Kenilworth School now holds world record for largest human image of bicycle

Kenilworth School now holds the world record for the largest human image of a bicycle after smashing the old mark.

1,148 pupils, teachers, staff, as well as some councillors, all formed the shape of a bicycle in the grounds of the school on a sunny afternoon on Friday May 26.

Guinness World Records official Lucia Sinigagliesi before she announced the good news

Pupils were led out one by one and given wristbands as the shape of the ‘bike’ began to form.

Participants were all split into different ‘zones’, with marshals barking instructions from the ground and up high on a crane to the crowd to make sure nobody was too far apart from each other.

Speaking as the crowd was assembling, headteacher Hayden Abbott said: “It’s really wonderful for the students. It gives everyone the chance to do something that’s going to be memorable.”

Once everything was in place, the crowd donned their pink ponchos and stood still. The ‘bike’ had to stay in place for a full five minutes for the record to stand and beat the previous record of 794.

Timekeepers counting down the five minutes

After the five minutes had passed, the numbers were checked and verified and the aerial photo was analysed by Guinness World Records official Lucia Sinigagliesi.

After a nervous few moments of deliberation, she announced the record had been broken, sparking huge cheers and celebrations from the crowd.

The attempt was part of Warwickshire County Council’s efforts to encourage the next generation of cyclists in the run up to the county hosting the third stage of the OVO Energy Women’s Tour on Friday June 9.

The race will pass through Kenilworth and Warwick, and will eventually finish in Leamington.

A marshal takes instructions with the left 'wheel' behind him

Pupils forming the 'right wheel'