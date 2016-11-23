Kenilworth’s other ford needs better warning signs, resident claims

A Kenilworth resident has called for improvements to the warning signs leading up to the ford in Rouncil Lane after two cars broke down when attempting to drive through it this week.

Joe Rukin, who leads the Stop HS2 campaign group, went to check on the ford on the evening of Monday November 21 after a day of heavy rain, and came across two broken down cars which both passed through the ford in opposite directions.

He said: “The water was probably about two feet deep, and I think the cars only made it through using their momentum. Their engines broke down halfway through.

“The road dips down considerably on both sides so the ford’s a bit deceptive. I think it would be sensible to improve the warnings.

“There’s absolutely no fuss made about the Rouncil Lane ford, and in recent years there’s been more traffic coming down that road.

“It seems ridiculous that the council have spent so much money on the warnings at the Castle Ford when there’s little warning at Rouncil Lane.”

Unlike the ford in Castle Road, there are no electronic warning signs before the ford in Rouncil Lane.

Conventional warning signs displaying ‘Ford’ are on both sides of the road about 50 metres before the ford. There are no lights on the road.

The height marker on the ford itself is not reflective, and is covered with grime on the side drivers would see if they were heading into Kenilworth.

The electronic signs before the Castle Road ford, installed a year ago for around £52,000, display ‘Ford Impassable’ even if a minimal amount of water is on the road.

A Warwickshire County Council spokesperson said: “There are no plans to install flashing lights and additional electronic signage at the ford in Rouncil Lane.

“The site, while vulnerable to flash flooding, is no worse than a number of other sites across the county and does not pose a serious enough risk to drivers if they are driving with the care that is required during periods of heavy rain and potential flooding.”