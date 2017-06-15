Kenilworth father and son take first passenger flight together ahead of Father’s Day

A Kenilworth pilot and his 19-year-old son embarked on their first passenger flight together ahead of Father’s Day.

Captain David Kempton, 54, and his son and co-pilot Alex Kempton flew 180 passengers from Tenerife to Birmingham in a Boeing 737-800 aircraft on Monday May 29, operated by low-cost airline Norwegian.

The company arranged for David and Alex to fly together as part of Alex’s flight training as David is a training captain, giving him the chance to train his son at his first airline job.

Alex said: “I never would have thought my first pilot job would involve getting trained by my dad.

“Flying a brand-new aircraft together is a little daunting but very exciting.”

And David said he was ‘proud’ he was able to help Alex train for a career in aviation.

He added: “It’s truly an honour to take to the skies and share the cockpit with my son.

“I’ve always been fascinated with flying and I’ve encouraged Alex to share my aviation passion at every opportunity so this is an extremely proud moment.

“I’m very grateful to Norwegian for not only giving my son the opportunity to take-off his flying career but also arranging for us to fly together on this special flight.”