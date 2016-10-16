Just why are Marmite superfans stockpiling jars and what is #MarmiteGate?

Marmite enthusiasts are stockpiling the black stuff amid fears supermarkets may run out.

Panic is spreading across the country as Marmite fans rush to stores to stock up on the breakfast favourite.

#MarmiteGate is the top trending topic on Twitter, with panicked shoppers rushing out to buy the beloved spread.

Sarah Hapgood tweeted: “Old lady nearby earlier talking about the Marmite crisis. Remind me to stockpile some when I get home. If it’s not too late by then ...”

And Tom Saible added: “Living in a village, I usually stockpile Marmite, but I might have to do a special supermarket run just to be on the safe side.”

Jess Phillips, Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley, was grateful of her collection of limited edition pots, some of which have been selling for £250 on eBay.

She tweeted: “Today is a day I knew would come. It is a day I am pleased for my stockpile of ornamental Lmt edition and mini heart sachets of marmite.

“All those years my husband moaned and said will you throw away these Marmite sachets you acquire from hotels/cafes. He must feel a fool.”

Some people have even taken to eBay or Twitter to try and flog their unopened jars

One ad, posted by Gail Eitch, is listed with bidding starting at £5,000 - over two and a half thousand times its normal price.

She said: “One of the last remaining examples of this fabled product in private hands.

“Unsealed, it is in the same condition it was when it was plucked from the supermarket shelf.

“Little did I know it would be the last Marmite I ever bought - and now, you, too, can buy your last ever Marmite.”

Another cheeky Marmite fan cleared a central London Tesco out of jars of the black stuff, before offering them for sale to hungry office workers.

He tweeted a picture of 15 jars and wrote: “Need #Marmite in Clerkenwell? If you’ve got the cash, I’ve got your toast covered.”