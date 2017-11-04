Jurors gather for annual meeting of Warwick Court Leet

The members of the historic Warwick Court Leet gathered for the 464th Annual Meeting last month.

On October 26, the jurors of the Court Leet attended the meeting, which was held at the Court House in Jury Street.

Warwick Court Leet was established in 1554 to uphold law and order in the town.

The meeting was attended by: John Hudson, the High Sheriff of West Midlands, representatives of Alcester, Bromsgrove and Henley Court Leets and the area representative of Freeman of England and Wales together with residents from the town.

The Court was formally opened by The Lord of the Leet, Stephen Cross, who is also the mayor of Warwick. He presided over the election and swearing in of the new Bailiff, Mo Sutherland, the new Low Bailiff, John Atkinson, and new jurors Mike Brittain and Anthony Glover.

Outgoing Bailiff Tony Hemming thanked The Court for its work during the previous twelve months.

Throughout the year, £10,000 of grants have been awarded to Warwick-based charities and good causes including The Lord Leycester Hospital, Safeline, Warwickshire Young Carers and a number of youth organisations.

The Court Leet is planning to award a similar sum during the next twelve months and also agreed at the meeting to support the Dementia Drop-in sessions at Chase Meadow Community Centre and the provision of Christmas lights at St Johns.

A number of items were also brought to the attention of the Court by jurors and members of the public, which the Court agreed to bring to the attention of the appropriate authorities.

These included fallen trees in Emscote Gardens, parking issues in Friars Street and overgrown vegetation along Longfellow Brook.