Harbury residents provided with more than 1,000 hours of free green transport by e-Wheels scheme

Harbury residents have been provided with more than 1,000 hours of free green transport thanks to the electric car scheme launched in the village almost two years ago.

Harbury e-Wheels was launched at the end of October 2015 with the purpose of using the village’s electric car club for social benefit at no cost to the passenger or referring agency.

The two Renault Zoe cars, provided by the national company ECar Club, are being used to transport those unable to get to important appointments for financial or physical reasons and have also been used to support the food banks in Southam, Kineton and Bishop’s Itchington.

Food donated at Harbury church is also delivered to the main food bank at St

Peter’s in Kineton on a regular basis,

Bob Sherman, the chairman of Harbury wheels, said: “As far as we know, there is no other free, non-polluting, transport scheme of this kind in England.

“We take referrals from children’s centres, surgeries and hospitals, from The Citizens Advice Bureau, Age UK, churches and the district council.

“We work within 15 miles of the village, taking in Leamington, Warwick, Southam, Stratford, Kineton, Lighthorne Heath, Bishops Itchington, Long Itchington and Banbury.

“We place a maximum limit of 60 miles on any one requested journey. We are not a taxi service - we only deal with social agencies and do not take direct calls from people without a referral.”

Mr Sherman said that e-Wheels is appealing to individuals, groups and businesses to commit a small annual sum to keep the scheme rolling.

The appeal will continue until the target of an annual income of £6,500 has been reached. harburyewheels@gmail.com