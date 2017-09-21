Fiesta ‘a bright start’ to Kenilworth Arts Festival

The second Kenilworth Arts Festival has been in full swing this week, and it all kicked off with ‘Fiesta’ on Sunday September 17.

The free, open-air event in Abbey Fields featured, music, theatre, and plenty of food and drink.

Low Chimes playing at Fiesta. Photo: Edie Jo Murray

And KWN reviewer Clive Peacock said Fiesta was ‘a very bright start’ to the week-long festival.

He said: “Live music from the vigorous Speak, Brother, the plaintive Low Chimes and finally the dynamic Treetop Flyers provided the momentum to a busy afternoon, attracting big crowds.

“With plenty to do, whether tree-climbing, sculpture-making, music-making at the Music Maze or enjoying story-telling, there was every opportunity to keep young minds and bodies active.”

And Lewis Smith, the chairperson for the festival, said the day was ‘absolutely brilliant.’

Kids enjoy tree climbing at Fiesta. Photo: Edie Jo Murray

He added: “We were determined to build on last year’s success and to make the event bigger and better where possible, and I think we managed to achieve it.

“The bands, theatre companies and activity providers were all exceptional, and it was fantastic to see thousands of people there throughout the day, some of whom had travelled long distances to attend the event.

“We’ve received some really lovely feedback, particularly about new activities such as the tree climbing and clay modelling.

“It was a very special day and a great way to kick off our 2017 festival.”

Treetop Flyers playing at Fiesta. Photo: Edie Jo Murray

Following Fiesta, major ‘headline’ events and other smaller events were held around the town.

Clive praised the first headline event held at the Priory Theatre on Monday September 18 - a collaboration between singer Brian Briggs and poet Paul Henry called ‘The Glass Aisle.’

He said Briggs’ tenor voice was ‘impeccable’ and Henry’s writing skills were ‘obvious’ over the course of the performance.

And Clive also lauded St John’s Church as a venue for concerts since its refurbishment earlier this year. The church held a ceilidh by band Galopede on Tuesday September 19.

He said: “St John’s Church is now a fine community asset.

“With the Galopede trio driving the music and Will Pound’s wife doing the ‘calling’, this excellent venue hosted the ceilidh to liven the spirits of a full house.

“What a night. Galopede deserve their strong following, the ‘caller’ worked her participants hard and the resulting enjoyment was clear as a ten o’clock finish was greeted with calls for more music.”

Details of further events can be found here