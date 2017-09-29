Europa Way near Leamington to become dual carriageway as part of transport plan to cope with more houses

Plans are now in motion for a multi-million pound building scheme to add another lane to the road linking Leamington to the M40.

Warwickshire County Council wants to turn the A452 Europa Way corridor into a dual carriageway and upgrade junctions and roundabouts along the route between Princes Drive and the M40 in order to accommodate the predicted increase in traffic as a result of the Warwick District Local Plan.

A council report says: “The corridor has experienced significant increases in traffic flows and journey delays over recent years and the strategic transport assessment identified that congestion will intensify in response to housing and employment growth within the corridor and wider area.

“The Local Plan includes an allocation of approximately 6,000 homes in the vicinity of Europa Way and the adopted Stratford-on-Avon Core Strategy includes an allocation of 3,500 homes at Gaydon and Lighthorne Heath which will also affect traffic flows.”

The scheme’s total cost would be £37.6 million with £3.6 million of this coming from funding from the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership, £15.29 million from existing Section 106 agreements with developers and a further £18.7 million of Section 278 developer contributions.

The report says: “Up to an additional £4.5 million of Section 106 contributions is expected to become available as further developments come forward on land that has been allocated to housing in the Local Plan. This funding would be available to finance the additional sustainable transport infrastructure that has yet to be costed, with any remaining funding available for other highway and sustainable travel projects.”

The overall programme is anticipated to take a minimum of six years to be completed with some work expected to start in October.