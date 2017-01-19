Could ‘Boris bikes’ be coming to Warwickshire?

London-style ‘Boris bikes’ could be on their way to Warwickshire’s towns as a way of reducing congestion and improving air quality.

Warwickshire County Council officers are expected to consider the use of a similar rent-a-bike scheme in the county during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday January 24.

Other ideas expected to be discussed include ‘Brompton boxes’, which store fold-up bikes, at train stations, and the ‘Green Commute Initiative’ which encourages people to cycle to work.

The council is aiming to reduce the amount vehicle journeys in the county after a review found pollution is responsible for almost 270 deaths a year in Warwickshire, putting it on par with deaths caused by alcohol and obesity.

Named after former London mayor Boris Johnson, ‘Boris bikes’ can be rented in London with the use of a bank card.

Users then cycle to their destination and drop off the bike at a docking station. They are charged depending on how long they used the bike for.