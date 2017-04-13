Clean-up of fuel spillage in Kenilworth drags on

A fuel spillage in Jubilee House’s car park has been causing disruption to its tenants for more than two months.

Kerosene, used for the heating within the Warwick District Council-owned building in Smalley Place, was spilt over the concrete at the end of January during a routine delivery.

The kerosene then sunk down into the concrete and may have caused damage to foundations, including at Kenilworth Clinic. This meant the repair work was much more complex than first thought.

The work has affected many of the building’s tenants, including Warwickshire Police, who park some of their cars there, and Kenilworth Town Council.

Part of the car park where the spillage happened has been completely dug up and cordoned off with metal barriers.

One business strongly affected by the spillage and repair work was Internet marketing company Net Visibility, based in the ground floor of Jubilee House.

Its managing director Neil Curtis admitted business had been difficult in the weeks after the spillage.

He said: “It was really bad - for around six to eight weeks we could smell it. The main concern for us was the welfare of our staff.

“But what’s happened has happened. I’m not an expert on this sort of thing but we’ve just got to carry on.

“We love being in Jubilee House so we can’t let this distract us from what we’re doing.”

Concerns about the spillage and the length of time it has taken to deal with it were raised at a Kenilworth Town Council meeting last week.

Cllr John Cooke (Con, St Johns) was not happy with the speed of the repair work. He said: “It’s been left there for a week without anyone doing anything.”

A spokesman for Warwick District Council said contractors are being appointed to carry out work to strengthen the foundations.

They added: “Whilst the council is trying to ensure the works are completed as quickly as possible, there are potential environmental implications from the spillage which have to be addressed thoroughly and carefully.

“The council cannot therefore be specific about how long it will take to complete the works, but it may take a further two months.

“The costs are covered through the insurance of the kerosene supply company and we do not expect there to be a financial cost to the council. The council has provided tenants with alternative spaces in the Square West car park during the works.”