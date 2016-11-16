Christmas of times gone by is coming to Warwickshire attractions

Families can step back in time and experience Christmas during different historical periods at National Trust properties in and around south Warwickshire over the coming weeks.

Each of the houses owned by the trust will be decorated to reflect its history and tell the stories of the people who lived and worked there, allowing visitors to learn about Christmas traditions in some of the places where they were preserved.

At Upton House near Banbury, archive documents have been used to recreate how Christmas was celebrated by the staff of the M Samuel & Co bank, which was run from the house during the Second World War, and at Packwood House in Lapworth, artist Jennifer Collier has taken inspiration from past owner Baron Ash to create exquisitely decorated paper installations and decorations made from old photographs, documents and vintage Christmas sheet music.

Emma Dwan O’Reilly, National Trust visitor experience manager, said: “The attention to detail our staff and volunteers take in preparing for Christmas creates such a feeling of authenticity - from local school groups singing carols around the grand piano at Coughton Court to mincemeat making and cider tasting at Baddesley Clinton, it’s like you’ve stepped back in time. And every time you visit, it helps us look after Warwickshire’s special places, so they’ll be protected, and can create new Christmas traditions.”

The properties open for Christmas will be: Charlecote Park near Wellesbourne, December 3 to 23; Upton House near Banbury, November 26 to December 19; Baddesley Clinton in Lapworth, November 28 to December 27; Packwood House in Lapworth, November 26 to January 6; and Coughton Court in Alcester, November 26 to December 4. Further details at nationaltrust.org.uk/midlands