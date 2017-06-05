Children at Warwick nursery enjoy gardening activities

Children at a nursery in Warwick had the opportunity to enjoy gardening activities last month in line with the Chelsea Flower Show.

The show, which was held from the May 24 to May 28 sees the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London transformed into a vibrant horticultural display.

Children at Busy Bees nursery in Warwick getting hands on with gardening in honour of the Chelsea Flower Show.

During the week, children at Busy Bees nursery, which is located in Chase Meadow Square, learnt about different flowers, plants and vegetables and how to look after them.

The children also planted their own seeds to take home and watch them grow.

Harpreet Klear, nursery manager at Busy Bees nursery in Warwick, said: “Holding the event in line with the Chelsea Flower Show was a great way to open the children’s imaginations when it comes to gardening and show how much of a rewarding hobby it can be.

“Events such as this at the nursery give children the opportunity to learn about different flowers and plants.

“We are always looking for opportunities that help to develop children’s understanding and appreciation of nature and this is perfect.”