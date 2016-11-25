CCTV image released in connection with Lillington car fire

Police have release a CCTV image showing people they wish to speak to in connection with a car fire in Lillington.

The incident happened in Cromer Road at about 11.15pm on Sunday September 25 when a silver Vauxhall Corsa, which was parked on a private drive, was set alight.

One of the two men police want to talk to.

The two people in the image are believed to have been in the area at the time of the fire.

Police would like to speak to the two people in the CCTV image as they might have information that can help their investigation.

If you recognise yourself from the image, or think you know who the people are, call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 415 of 25 September.