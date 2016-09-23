Search

Campion pupils receive special Duke of Edinburgh award

Top row from left: Isabel Leon, Jessica Floyd. Bottom row from left: Daniel Leon, Jacob Floyd, Jonathan Archer

Five Campion School pupils recently received a special version of the Duke of Edinburgh award in aid of the its 60th anniversary.

