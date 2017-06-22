Barford residents ‘angry’ and ‘disgusted’ after 63 homes gets go ahead

Residents in Barford have been left ‘angry’ and ‘disgusted’ after plans for 63 homes got the green light.

The application was submitted to Warwick District Council by developer Taylor Wimpey, for planning permission to build the homes on land off Bremridge Close, which is located between the village and the A429.

The plans, which were discussed on Tuesday night, received more than 80 objections from residents because of concerns including emergency vehicle access, wildlife, increase in traffic and a lack of amenities in the village.

Concerns were also raised about the proposed site not being on Barford’s adopted Neighbourhood Plan. The site, however, was identified in the modified Warwick District Local Plan.

Warwickshire county council’s highways team originally objected to the plans because of numerous concerns about access, traffic and the site layout. This objection was withdrawn before the meeting.

Claire Kime, who lives in Barford, said: “Most of the village’s residents are angry. There was a lot of misinformation given at that meeting.

“I am outraged that not one of our concerns were addressed. We didn’t get an answer to why highways changed their mind following a meeting with Taylor Wimpey representatives and there has been a Freedom of Information request into that meeting.

“I am disgusted that this plan has been approved when the Local Plan has not been approved. It makes a mockery out of the Local Plan.”

Toby Jones, another resident, said: “We are extremely disappointed by this decision, which we think is flawed and will deliver a compromised residential development that is too big for the limited site access.

“There is real upset in the community especially along Bremridge Close where people are concerned for their safety during the two-year construction period and we remain perplexed as to why no one wants to apply design standards that exist to allow safe access for emergency vehicles in the long run.

“We feel the whole process including the last minute inclusion of this site as a draft allocation in the emerging Local Plan has been undemocratic and makes a mockery of all the careful work that went into our Neighbourhood Plan.”

A section 106 was also requested in the plans which amounted to more than £800,000 for services such as education, the NHS, public open space and the local highway network.

A spokesperson from Taylor Wimpey said: “Following a full public consultation process, Warwick District Council has made a decision to approve our planning application for 63 new homes, subject to the signing of a Section 106 Agreement.

“This development of new homes and open space assists the district in meeting its local housing need, and will ensure the delivery of affordable homes available to local people.

“The area will also benefit from financial contributions towards areas such as highway improvements, education, health care, open space facilities and libraries.

“We will continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure the delivery of this development of much needed new homes as identified in the emerging Warwick District Local Plan.”