Balsall Common Festival coming this weekend

Balsall Common Festival is coming this weekend with two days of live music and entertainment.

On Saturday September 24, dozens of bands will play at ‘Party in the Park’ in the Lant at Berkswell and Balsall Common Hockey Club, headlined by Jarzino.

Bands will play across three stages, with the first act on the main stage at 12.30pm and the music ending at 9pm.

Alongside the music will be a fete and country market with over 70 stalls selling their wares from 12.30 to 5pm.

Among those appearing will be TV’s Hayley Leitch of ‘Obsessive Compulsive Cleaners’ who will be sharing her best cleaning tips.

Two fun runs, a 5km run and a 10km run, will be held on Sunday September 25.

Tickets on the gate cost £7 for adults, £2 for children or £15 for a family.

The full lineup and more deatils can be found at bcfest.co.uk