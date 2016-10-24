Annual Kenilworth fireworks display less than a fortnight away

The annual Kenilworth Round Table fireworks display and bonfire held at Kenilworth Castle is almost here after nine months of planning.

The display, to be held on Saturday November 5, will be led by Fantastic Fireworks and is one of the biggest in the Midlands.

Diversion route in place for the firework display on Saturday November 5

Round Table will be trialling a park-and-ride service from War Memorial Park in Coventry, which will drop passengers off in The Square.

Colin Mountjoy of Kenilworth Round Table said: “Each year we try to improve on not just the display but also the wider impact our event has on the town.

“We appreciate the support and patience that the town’s residents and businesses give us on such an important night which brings in many thousands of pounds for the local economy and to local good causes that we help throughout the year.”

Road closures will be in force during the evening, and the diversion route has been slightly altered this year in order to improve the flow of traffic through Kenilworth.

Castle Road will be closed to traffic between 4.30 and 8.30pm, and drivers heading north will be diverted via Abbey Hill, Bridge Street, Fieldgate Lane and Beehive Hill.

Drivers heading south will be diverted via Beehive Hill, Upper Spring Lane, New Street, Bridge Street and Abbey Hill.

Members of Kenilworth Ladies Circle will be selling a selection of light sticks on the night with all profits going towards Shakespeare Hospice, their chosen charity of the year.

Gates open at 5.30pm and last entry will be at 6.45pm. The display starts just after that and tends to last around half an hour.

There are a few tickets remaining, and are £8 for adults, £5 for senior citizens and £3 for children if bought in advance.

Tickets can either be bought online here or from various stores in and around Kenilworth: Waitrose, Kenilworth; Coventry Building Society - CV Postcodes; Kenilworth Castle Shop; Bakers Dozen; The Almanack, Kenilworth; Holiday Inn, Kenilworth; The Old Bakery; Warwick University.

If available, tickets can be bought on the gate at £10 for adults and £5 for senior citizens and children.

Infants aged two and under go free.