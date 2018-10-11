VIDEO: Presenting the bloody truth behind Dracula at Leamington

A comedy show based around the story of Dracula is coming to Leamington next month.

Dracula: The Bloody Truth is being presented by Le Navet Bete at the Royal Spa Centre on Friday November 2 and imagines that Bram Stoker's story is actually true.

It is the latest work in the company’s ongoing mission to create and tour hilarious, physical and totally accessible comedy theatre using creative and engaging storytelling and to play to as many people as possible in the UK and internationally. Whilst occasionally blowing stuff up and being slightly inappropriate.

Taking audiences on a journey across Europe from the sinister Transylvanian mountains to the awkwardly charming seaside town of Whitby and into the world of the supernatural, Dracula: The Bloody Truth is on a mission to educate us all on the perils of dealing with vampires.

Tickets cost from £18.50. To book call the box office on 01926 334418 or visit www.royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk.