Warwick Christmas Lights Switch-On 2019: date, times and what to expect

The festive season is now upon as, and Warwick is about to get into the spirit with the switch-on of the Christmas Lights for 2019 on at Warwick’s much-loved Victorian Evening on Thursday November 28

Here’s everything you need to know about the event:

Warwick's Victorian Evening.

What are the timings on the night?

The Victorian Evening will run from 5pm to 9pm. The switch-on will take place at 7pm.

What’s the ticket situation?

It's free - just turn up.

What entertainment is on offer?

Touch FM will host a programme of entertainment on stage in Market Place where Father Christmas will join the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Neale Murphy for the switching on of the lights at 7pm.

As well as the Christmas lights switch-on there will also be a Victorian Christmas market set up in the town centre featuring stalls selling items such as crafts and gift ideas.

There will also be some community stalls as well as food and drinks stalls.

Various fairground rides and amusements will also be set up in Market Place and there will also be an opportunity to meet reindeer at the Lord Leycester Hospital.

And, in keeping with tradition, the Christmas Tree Festival will also be taking place in St Mary’s Church.

What’s the parking situation?

Warwick District Council’s off-street car parks will be free from 3pm on November 28.

Off-street car parks include West Rock, St Nicholas Park and St Mary’s Area 2, 3 and 4.

Limited parking is available at Linen Street and a ‘Car Park Full’ sign will be displayed when no more spaces are available.

Barrack Street will be available from 5pm to 8pm.

On-street parking will still be charged.

Anything else I should know?

Visitors attending Victorian Evening are also being encouraged to get into the nineteenth century spirit with the annual competition for the best dressed Victorian, with the winners in both the adult and child categories being announced on stage at 7.30pm.