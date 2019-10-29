The UK's newest indoor multi-million pound water park is now open in the Midlands

A huge water park which cost more than £36m to build is now open to the public.

The Wave in Coventry officially opened its doors to swimmers on Monday last week after years in the planning.

The multi-million venture in the heart of the city is the UK's newest indoor water park and features six high-octane slides which have been 'precision-engineered for maximum fun'.

The UK's biggest wave pool churns 20 million litres of water everyday and there is also a beach cafe, lazy river, splash zone, spa, state-of-the-art gym and fitness suite.

The six slides are as follows:

The Crestar

The Crestar has two giant spheres that use lighting effects and other surprises to delight sliders as they journey towards the bottom. You have to ride The Crestar of The Wave.

The Cascade

This fully enclosed slide sweeps riders through large sections of coloured light. The Cascade is The Wave’s most colourful slide in more ways than one.

The Rapids

The Wave’s ‘water-coaster’ is best rode with a friend or family member. Powerful jets hurl riders uphill before dropping them down through tight corners and tunnels. It’s a ‘Big Dipper’ on water.

The Cyclone

Slide details: One of The Wave’s fastest slides, sending riders whirling around an open bowl before dropping them in to the pool below! Guaranteed to get you in a spin.

The Torrent

Riders of The Torrent must prepare to have the floor beneath them disappear and to be plunged straight down to ground level. This is only for the bravest of riders.

The Riptide

Sliders grab a tyre and are launched from one of the highest points of The Wave. Make sure to hold tight as this is a return journey!

The Wave has opened in two phases with the fitness and spa suites opening in July and the waterpark on October 21.

From now until Sunday the waterpark is open seven days a week from 9.30am to 6pm offering three sessions a day.

Monday Moday November 4 onwards standard opening hours apply.

Parent and toddler sessions are available, as well as teen nights.