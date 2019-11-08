Leamington Christmas Lights Switch-On 2019: date, times and what to expect

The festive season is now upon as, and Leamington is about to get into the spirit with the switch-on of the Christmas Lights for 2019 on Sunday November 17.

Crowds willl be gathering at the Parade to enjoy the festivities all afternoon and into the evening.

The Christmas lights switch-on in 2017.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event:

What are the timings on the night?

The event starts at 1pm and finishes at 6pm, with entertainment on the Parade.

The big switch-on is at 5.15pm.

What’s the ticket situation?

It's free - just turn up.

What entertainment is on offer?

There will be fair rides, markets stalls and live music from local acts in the Parade, hosted by Touch FM.

What’s the parking situation?

Good news - parking is free during the event at council off-street car parks: Covent Garden, Chandos Street, Bedford Street and St Peter's.