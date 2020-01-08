Here's what's being screened at the Leamington Film Festival this weekend

Screenings of short films will take place at the Leamington Film Festival this weekend.

The films will be shown at the downstairs art cinema at the Temperance from 7pm to 10pm over Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

There will be question and answer sessions with the film-makers and the cafe will be shut to minimise noise but there will be food and drink available.

Tickets will be £5 per evening, £12 for three days.

To find out more, call into the Temperance in Bath Street, Leamington, or click here for the Facebook site. https://www.facebook.com/events/374523486807150/

The films will be short, ranging from about a minute to just over an hour long.

The films will include the following:

Walkies (Simon Ainley)

Web Ellis final (Simon Ainley)

I am dyslexic (Thom Davies)

Puppy love (Asher)

Now or never - music video (Ange Owen)

An ode to my dead friends (Joel Carr)

Can't hide it (Richard Miller)

Ewbikwitus Klaw Episode 1 (Dan Masterton)

Ewbikwitus Klaw Episode 2 (Dan Masterton)

Fleas (Jamie H Scrutton)

Galactic Commando (Will Landon)

The Interoogation (Mason Saunders)

Switch (Korky Films)

The cold caller - directors cut (Korky Films)

Waxworks owner fumes at closure (Korky Films)

Shining Tor (Andy Barker)

The day my brain fell apart (Jay)

There will be a 15mins break in the middle and it will end around 9:45.