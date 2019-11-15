Here's the line-up of films for the Big Picture Festival in Warwick

Big Picture Festival is a new film festival taking place at the Bridge House Theatre, Warwick on November 22-23 -

And the the line-up has been announced.

Organisers said it is the first event of its kind and scale to take place in the town.

The packed festival programme has now been revealed and highlights include a discussion with director Marc Zammit about his new film Homeless Ashes, a preview screening of documentary The Biggest Little Farm and a special event centred around cult 80s classic Back to the Future, alongside many other fantastic screenings and activities taking place over the weekend.

SATURDAY

The festival opens with The Wizard of Oz to celebrate both the 80th anniversary of the release of this timeless classic.

From one classic to another, Saturday evening celebrates one of cinema’s ultimate cult favourites: Back to the Future.

SUNDAY

On Sunday the event will be screening a preview of The Biggest Little Farm. It follows Emmy award-winning filmmaker John Chester and his wife Molly as they develop a sustainable farm just outside Los Angeles.

Emerging UK director Marc Zammit is also joining the event on Sunday evening for a special screening of his new film Homeless Ashes which had its UK premiere at Raindance Film Festival 2019.The film shines a light on homelessness.

The programme features opportunities for audiences to see films they didn’t catch in cinemas on first release, such as Beasts of The Southern Wild or Taika Waititi’s Hunt for the Wilderpeople. Other standouts from the last year include Madeline’s Madeline and its experimental take on narrative film, alongside the timely tale of migration in A Season in France.

There are modern animated classics such as My Life as a Courgette and The Breadwinner, as well as recognition of British filmmakers Richard Billingham and Francis Lee with their critically acclaimed directorial debuts: Ray & Liz and God’s Own Country. In recognition of host venue Warwick School organisers are screening adaptions of two coming-of-age novels, Wonder and Love, Simon.

The festival screenings are taking place across two spaces at Warwick School; Screen 1 in the Bridge House Theatre and Screen 2 in the Pyne Room.

A Live & Local spokesperson said: "We are very grateful to the funders and sponsors who have made Big Picture Festival possible, and for their recognition of Warwick as a cultural hub in the Midlands.

"We have been granted funding for the festival from the British Film Institute (BFI) through Film Hub Midlands and The Henry VIII Endowed Trust. The festival is generously sponsored by several local businesses including Dough & Brew, Inspired Villages Austin Heath, Moore & Tibbits Solicitors, Russell Lane and Happy Puccia."