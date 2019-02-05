More big names in comedy coming to Leamington

The Spa Centre in Leamington has a huge line up of comedy coming up this spring including sell-out shows by Jimmy Carr and James Acaster.

Andrew Doyle will be bringing Friendly Fire to the Studio on February 16/ Andrew is one of the UK’s foremost political satirists with Friendly Fire being his seventh solo stand up show.

British Comedy Award nominee, Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee and Chortle Award winner Simon Munnery will bring his new tour The Wreath to Leamington on March 7. Simon is best known for his character creations Alan Parker: Urban Warrior, Buckethead and The League Against Tedium.

Hitting the circuit with some fast-paced, high octane stand-up, delivered with his usual inimitable style, multi award winning comedian Matt Richardson will perform Slash on March 9.

A rising star to watch out for, Stephen Bailey will perform Our Kid in the Studio on March 23. Expect a story full of Northern warmth, some working-class guilt and a bit of blue.

Character comedian Kieran Hodgson, an Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Show nominee for 2018, returns on March 27 with the epic and surprising tale of how Britain joined Europe in the first place.

Stuart Goldsmith brings intelligent stand-up comedy for everybody on April 12. And tickets for the annual Leamington Comedy Festival are now on sale, with acts including Gary Delaney, The Horne Section, Comedy Club 4 Kids and more.

Visit www.warwickdc.gov.uk/royalspacentre/events/9/comedy for the full line-up of comedy acts and to book tickets.