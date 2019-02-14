Ten of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From real-life cinematic thrills to family fun aplenty, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 FILM

Banff Mountain Film Festival, Spa Centre, Leamington, February 15

Prepare for exhilarating, real-life tales of adventure and exploration as the festival of breathtaking short films returns to Leamington.

Details: royalspacentreand townhall.co.uk



2 MUSIC

Elias String Quartet, Leamington Town Hall, February 15

The world-renowned, multi-national quartet play Mozart’s Quartet in B flat K458, Quartet No 2 by Britten and the first of the three ‘Razumovsky’ Quartets by Beethoven, Opus 59 No 1 in F.

Details: leamingtonmusic.org



3 COMEDY

Andrew Doyle: Friendly Fire, Spa Centre, Leamington, February 16

Andrew Doyle is one of the UK’s foremost political satirists and is co-writer of internet sensation Jonathan Pie.

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk

4 FAMILY

Brainiac Live, The Assembly, Leamington, February 17 to 20

There has been a robbery at Brainiac HQ! Put that personal Brainiac Detective Badge on and help the Brainiacs solve the crime, and use the power of forensic science to find out who is guilty.

Details: brainiaclive.com



5 FAMILY THEATRE

Kite, Warwick Arts Centre, February 18

A play without words inspired by stories such as The Snowman and The Red Balloon. Expect exquisite puppetry, original music and kite flying.

Details: priorytheatre.co.uk



6 FAMILY

Knights and Princesses, Kenilworth Castle, February 16 to 24

Children of all ages can become the hero of their own adventure in Kenilworth’s Knights and Princesses Academy. Young citizens of Warwickshire and beyond are invited to sign up and discover what life was really like in a castle.

Details: english-heritage.org.uk



7 FAMILY

Half-term activities, Warwick Castle, February 16 to 24

Families can swap home-made fortresses for an educational and entertaining visit. The trebuchet and bowman shows are returning, too.

Details: warwick-castle.com



8 THEATRE

Intronauts, Warwick Arts Centre, February 20 to 22

Using puppetry and visual effects, this is the story of healthcare of the future which uses miniaturised people to enter bodies for essential maintenance work.

Details: warwickartscentre.co.uk



9 MUSIC

Thank You For The Music, Spa Centre, Leamington, February 21

This international smash-hit tribute show brings all of ABBA’s number one hits to the stage in a production like no other.

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk



10 MUSIC

Denis Matthews Memorial Concert: Julian Hellaby, Pyne Room, Warwick School, February 22

The first of two free concerts held in memory of distinguished international pianist Denis Matthews, to mark the centenary of his birth. Matthews lived in Leamington and attended Warwick School from 1932 to 1936, before gaining a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Music. Julian Hellaby, one of Matthews’ protégés, will play Beethoven, Brahms and Ireland, introduce excerpts of Denis’s acclaimed recordings and talk about his career.

Details: 01926 776438