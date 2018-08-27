Review: Paul Weller as good as ever at Birmingham gig

Jeremy Casey reviews Paul Weller at the Genting Arena, Birmingham

PAUL WELLER

Birmingham Genting Arena

A week shy of six months since ‘the beast from the east’ forced the postponement his show, Paul Weller returned to the second city for this rescheduled gig on Friday night. This time there was no snow to throw a spanner in the works at the last minute and Weller and his brilliant band served up an absolute treat. “Sorry about last time, it wasn’t really our fault, but glad to see you’re all back,” said Weller, three songs into a hits-laden set that had something for everyone. Weller ran through every stage of his remarkable career, from The Jam to the Style Council to the solo years. The quality didn’t drop a notch from the opening blast of the thundering White Sky to the very end, which was a second encore and Town Called Malice. In between we were treated to classic after classic, from The Jam’s Man In The Corner Shop from 1980, through to Long Long Time, Woo Se Mama and Nova from last year’s excellent A Kind Revolution. There’s never a lot of chat between songs from Weller, but there doesn’t need to be, as his music does his talking for him, His current band is arguably the best he has put together as a solo artist. It featured guitarist Steve Cradock, drummer Steve Pilgrim and the Northampton trio of Andy Crofts on bass, Ben Gordelier on percussion and Tom van Heel of The Moons. Weller himself has never sounded better, he still looks as sharp as a tack, has the energy of a man half his age. This was simply a brilliant gig from one of British music’s true greats and a man who is still right at the top of his game.

* The concert took place on August 24. Visit paulweller.com for future tour dates.