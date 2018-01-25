Peter Andre to perform at Ricoh Arena as part of big '90s concert

Some of the biggest hits of the 90s will be performed live at Ricoh Arena’s Ericsson Indoor Arena later this year.

The StepBack 90s Concert will see Peter Andre, Venga Boys, 5IVE, S Club, East 17, Big Brovaz and Booty Luv take to the stage on Saturday October 13 for an evening of nostalgia featuring some of the most popular songs of the decade.

It follows on from a hugely successful StepBack 80s Concert held at the Ericsson Indoor Arena last year, which attracted around 8,000 people.

Early bird tickets for this year’s show are set to go on sale on Monday 29th January at 9am at www.eticketing.co.uk/ricoharena and www.stepbackconcerts.co.uk with 90s music lovers encouraged to get theirs early.

Nick Eastwood, chief executive at the Ricoh Arena, said: “We have staged a variety of concerts in the Ericsson Indoor Arena in recent years and this is sure to be another great night to add to that collection.

“Some top acts are going to be performing the songs that so many people know and love to create a feel-good party atmosphere.

“Last year’s StepBack event was a huge success and we are sure this year’s show will follow suit.

“The StepBack 90s concert is one of a number of live music events the Ericsson Indoor Arena is hosting this year, including Ronan Keating’s upcoming performance on Friday, 30th March.”

The concert is being promoted by Coventry based Showtime Promotions, which works with a variety of top acts and venues across the country.

Dan Nelmes, director at Showtime, added: “There is a real affection for nostalgia in this country, and we think the '90s line-up we are bringing to Coventry this year will strike a chord with so many people.

“We couldn’t think of a better venue to host what is set to be a fantastic evening, featuring some great acts who I am sure will do a stellar job of keeping their crowd entertained.

“Our '80s show was a huge success and I think this can do even better - we can’t wait to bring another night of top quality live music to our city.”

A limited number of early bird tickets for the StepBack 90s Concert will be available at £35 plus a booking fee, with general sale tickets costing £45 plus a booking fee. VIP tickets are available at £150 per person plus a booking fee.

This event is for over-14s only, while under-18s must be accompanied by an adult.

To buy tickets visit www.eticketing.co.uk/ricoharena or www.stepbackconcerts.co.uk