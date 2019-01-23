In pictures: David Bowie, Woody Woodmansey and the legacy of Ziggy Stardust

Holy Holy, who also feature long-time Bowie producer Tony Visconti on bass, play at the Assembly on Saturday February 23. It's a chance to relive four years of sound and vision that helped shape popular culture. Visit leamingtonassembly.com to book.

Woody Woodmansey came from Hull. His idols were heavy rock drummers - but he adapted swiftly to Bowie's more flamboyant sartorial demands.

Holy Holy play songs dating from between 1969 and 1973 - dating from Space Oddity through to the Ziggy Stardust and Aladdin Sane albums.

The band were formed with Bowie's blessing - and phoned Bowie from the stage when they performed in New York on his 69th birthday.

Woodmansey's drumming can be heard many of Bowie's most popular songs - he appears on tracks including Changes, Life on Mars?, Starman and The Jean Genie.

