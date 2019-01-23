In pictures: David Bowie, Woody Woodmansey and the legacy of Ziggy Stardust
As Bowie's drummer from the Ziggy days heads to Leamington to celebrate the great man's music, here are some striking images from the era - and a few treats besides.
Holy Holy, who also feature long-time Bowie producer Tony Visconti on bass, play at the Assembly on Saturday February 23. It's a chance to relive four years of sound and vision that helped shape popular culture. Visit leamingtonassembly.com to book.
Woody Woodmansey came from Hull. His idols were heavy rock drummers - but he adapted swiftly to Bowie's more flamboyant sartorial demands. Picture: Mick Rock