Blazin’ Squad added to line up at StepBack 90s concert in Coventry

Blazin’ Squad have been revealed as the final act to be added to a revival concert which heads to the region this autumn.

The band shot to fame in the early noughties, had six top ten hits and are renowned for songs such as Crossroads and Flip Reverse.

They will join a host of other stars from around the same era including Peter Andre, Venga Boys, 5IVE, S Club, East 17, Big Brovaz and Booty Luv at the StepBack 90s concert at Ricoh Arena’s Ericsson Indoor Arena on Saturday, October 13.

Marcel Somerville – known for his time on reality TV show Love Island – will be among the Blazin’ Squad’s crew when they visit the Ricoh Arena.

Tickets are now on general sale, and cost £45 plus a booking fee. VIP tickets are available at £150 per person plus a booking fee.

This event is for over-14s only, while under-18s must be accompanied by an adult.

To buy tickets visit www.eticketing.co.uk/ricoharena or www.stepbackconcerts.co.uk