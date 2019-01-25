Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From high-quality drama to a family musical double-bill, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Skylight, Loft Theatre, Leamington, until February 2

Skylight, by David Hare, is a complex, thought-provoking, comical and remarkably timeless play about power, politics and passion. On a chilly night in East London, schoolteacher Kyra Hollis receives an unexpected visit, first from Edward Sergeant and then his father Tom Sergeant, Kyra’s one-time boss and long-time lover. After the painful, and unresolved, dissolution of Tom and Kyra’s relationship, the pair have pulled away from each other physically, emotionally, and ideologically, as Tom continues to focus on his business life and Kyra puts all her energy into teaching in an East End school. Expect bruising emotional truth and an exhilarating mixture of wit and anger.

Details: lofttheatrecompany.com



2 MUSIC

The Musicke Companye, St Mary’s Church, Warwick, Jan 29

Music lovers can expect to be transported to Venice for an evening of enchantment. The four members of The Musicke Companye – soprano Philippa Hyde, counter tenor Tim Carleston, cellist Daisy Vatalaro and Helen Rogers, who plays the harpsichord – will bring to life a golden age of baroque music inspired by that most beautiful of cities. By the 18th century, the weeks between Christmas and Shrove Tuesday were dominated by Carnivale, when most of the population in Venice partied and uninterrupted pleasure was the principal aim of their lives. The programme reflects this with music by Monteverdi, Vivaldi, Cavalli and Handel.

Details: leamingtonmusic.org



3 THEATRE

The Verdict, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, January 30 to February 2

Ian Kelsey stars as washed-up alcoholic lawyer Frank Galvin, who is presented with one last chance to redeem himself when he is given an open-and-shut medical malpractice case that no one thinks he can win. Up against an unforgiving medical establishment and the might of the Catholic church, Galvin courageously refuses to accept an out-of-court settlement, smelling a cover-up and believing it is negligence that has condemned a young mother.

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk



4 MUSIC

Armonico Consort, St Mary’s Church, Warwick, January 26

The leading choir and baroque ensemble will joined by the English Cornett and Sackbut Ensemble to recreate the splendour of two comparative rarities – Bach’s Easter Oratorio and Biber’s Missa Bruxellensis – as the composers themselves would have envisaged them.

Details: armonico.org.uk



5 CINEMA

Musical Movies double bill, Court House, Jury Street, Warwick, January 26

The Big Picture Show teams up with The Court House to bring two family favourite films to the big screen in the magnificent ballroom. There is a matinee performance of Disney’s beloved animated musical The Hunchback of Notre Dame at 2pm, followed by an evening screening of song and dance spectacular The Greatest Showman at 7pm. Audiences are promised a truly cinematic experience with a large screen, HD picture and 5.1 surround sound. All ages are welcome, and refreshments will be available throughout the day, with a bar for the evening. Donations go to Helping Hands Community Project.

Details: eventbrite.co.uk