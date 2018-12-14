Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From panto fun to heavenly singing, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

The Snow Queen, The Dream Factory, Stratford Road, Warwick, December 20 to 31

Playbox Theatre’s Christmas productions at The Dream Factory have built an impressive reputation over the past 19 years. This year’s is an ongoing quest for magic and wonder, seen through the eyes of a child, where audiences are invited to discover The Ice Kingdom, a new journey into the imagination re-exploring the memorable tale of The Snow Queen. This is an adaptation for Playbox Theatre by playwright Toby Quash, and is based on the original tale by Hans Christian Andersen. Remaining faithful to the heart of the source material, this version promises to guide audiences into a realm of mystery and wonder. A cast of 60 young actors bring Andersen’s tale to life in a staging that includes epic in-line skating sequences as a metaphor for ice and ice-dance inspired by the huge ice spectacles of the 1930s. Eilidh Evans is The Snow Queen, with Olivia Hass and Freya Travis as Gerda, Ethan Phillips and Rob Redwood as Kay, and Jamie Whitelaw as Hans Christian Andersen. Playbox Theatre’s production is directed by artistic director Emily Jane Quash, who is aware of the theatre’s responsibility at Christmas.

She said: “We have to remember that for many children coming to see The Snow Queen at The Dream Factory at Christmas, it may be their first taste of live theatre. That is quite an exciting thought.”

Details: playboxtheatre.com



2 PANTOMIME

Puss in Boots, Priory Theatre, Kenilworth, until December 30

The village of Little Dribbley is under threat from unscrupulous developers, led by the dastardly Baron Bombastic. His boss, a giant ogre, wants to flatten the village and drill for oil. King Cuthbert Crumble and his daughter Princess Apricot are intent on stopping this but they have no resources to fight it, so need to put up the rents. The village matriarch Dame Daisy Donut and her sons Colin and Billy have problems of their own – their farm is failing and they can’t afford the rent. All they have left is the farm cat…

Could this mangy moggy have the answers to everyone’s woes? Join the Priory for this sparkling new swashbuckling panto with bags of comedy, music, spectacle and plenty of festive family fun.

Details: priorytheatre.co.uk

3 MUSIC

Family Christmas,St Mark’s church, Rugby Road, Leamington, December 14.

Children’s choirs from Armonico Consort’s AC Academies in Warwick and Coventry join the professional singers for an atmospheric Family Christmas. The

concert will include carols old and new, audience singing, a guest narrator and a few surprises.

Details: armonico.org.uk



4 MUSIC

Winter’s Night, Choir of Clare College, Cambridge, St Mark’s church, Rugby Road, Leamington, December 19

The acclaimed singers return after a well-received concert two years ago. Each half opens with music from the 15th century and among the 28 pieces are familiar carols, in arrangements by composers like Parry, Holst and Vaughan Williams.

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk



5 PANTOMIME

Dick Whittington, Spa Centre, Leamington, until December 30

JP McCue returns as Dame Dolly Fitzwarren in this colourful festive treat, featuring 24 youngsters.

Details: royalspacentreandto-wnhall.co.uk