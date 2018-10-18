Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From a celebration of local artistic talent to a groundbreaking musical satire, there's much to enjoy...

1 ART

Leamington Studio Artists Annual Open Paintings & Illustrations Exhibition, East Lodge Gallery, Jephson Gardens, October 28

Visitors can expect an array of artworks to suit all tastes. On display are landscapes, rich colourful abstracts, virtuosic figurative inks, watercolours and more. As per usual, members of the public are warmly invited to come along and view the artworks for themselves and to see this year’s winning artwork, Poppies, by Julia Essex. Judge Marcus White said: “My first impression was of an ordered, yet visually captivating curation of local art, which showed a very good cross-section of artistic capabilities - a lovely exhibition.”

Details: lsa-artists.org



2 FAMILY

Kenilworth Castle, October 25 to 27

Against the backdrop of the spooky night-time setting of the castle, visitors will be transported to a scary world when gruesome goings-on were commonplace, while encountering characters who lived happily never after. Whether looking for a ghostly Snow White, a tormented Hansel and Gretel or a hair-raising Red Riding Hood, the fairy tales promise to become more like nightmares.

Details: english-heritage.org.uk/Kenilworth/Warwickshire



3 FAMILY

The Haunted Castle, Warwick Castle, October 20 to November 4

There’s ghoulishness galore afoot at Warwick Castle, with an array of wondrous witches, fearsome attractions and some Horrible Histories fun.

Details: warwick-castle.com



4 THEATRE

Oh! What A Lovely War, Spa Centre, Leamington, October 23 to 27

Spa Opera presents the groundbreaking satire to coincide with the centenary of the end of the First World War. Telling the story of the war through an ensemble cast, the show is not a conventional musical. Spa Opera chairman Neville French said: “You’ll know so many of the songs, but set against the vitality and energy of the events of the First World War, it’s like you’re hearing them for the first time, and in an entirely new light.”

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk



5 THEATRE

Quartet, Priory Theatre, Kenilworth, October 24 to November 2

Ronald Harwood’s play is a wickedly comic story about redefining old age and growing old with hope, demonstrating how art illuminates life and the human spirit remains undimmed, even as the brightest stars start to fade. Director John Evans said: “The play is a celebration of the twilight years and the hilarity of growing old disgracefully.” In Beecham House retirement home, all the guests in the retirement home continue to be engaged in their former professions in one way or the other. Finances threaten closure of the home, but proceeds from a yearly concert on Verdi’s birthday hold hope for raising much needed funds. As old grudges threaten to undermine past glories and theatrical tempera-

ments play havoc with the rehearsal schedule, it becomes apparent that having four of the finest singers in English operatic history under one roof offers no guarantee that the show will go on. Graham Shurvinton, Juliet Grundy, Susi Walker and Brian Goredema-Braid star.

Details: www.priorytheatre.co.uk