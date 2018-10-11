Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From big-name comics to a treat for cycling fans, there's much to enjoy...

1 STAGE

Ruby Wax: How to be Human, Spa Centre, Leamington, October 17 and 18

With a little help from a monk, Gelong Thubten, and a neuroscientist, Ash Ranpura, the much loved writer, comedian and broadcaster promises to answer all the questions you’ve ever had about evolution, thoughts, emotions, the body and more, based on her latest bestselling book, How to be Human: The Manual.

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk

2 COMEDY

Leamington Comedy Festival, Spa Centre, Leamington, until October 13

There’s still much to enjoy as the annual festival nears its end. Comedy Club for Kids returns on Saturday, October 13, with cracking entertainment for everyone over six years old. The same day, award-winning musical comedian Jay Foreman will be providing a devilishly cheeky hour of songs, poems and comedy for children of all ages. And the festival finale on Saturday is headlined by superstar TV stand-up, Reginald D Hunter, a well-known face of primetime television shows such as Live At The Apollo, It’s Only A Theory and as a frequent guest on Have I Got News For You. He’s known as a hypnotic, smooth-talking, very human comedian who hits the funny bone with tales of love, hate, death and all that is in between.

Details: leamingtoncomedy.com

3 MUSIC

Warwickshire Symphony Orchestra, Warwick Hall, Myton Road, Warwick, October 13

The orchestra will be celebrating English masterpieces, playing some much loved works by Elgar, Vaughan Williams and Butterworth. Conducted by Roger Coull, the orchestra will be joined by renowned cellist Lionel Handy for Elgar’s Cello Concerto in E minor. Also being performed are Butterworth’s orchestral miniature, The Banks of Green Willow, described by the composer himself as an ‘idyll’, and Vaughan Williams’ Symphony No 2, also known as A London Symphony.

Details: www.wso.org.uk

4 THEATRE

The Pity of War season, Loft Theatre studio, until October 20

To mark the centenary of the end of the First World War, the Loft is presenting two very different productions running in repertory. Anthem For Doomed Youth is based on the poems of Wilfred Owen, plus other writing from the period. Combined with songs and hymns of the period, the poems are delivered in dramatic settings, some spoken by soldiers and some by the women who observe them. The Silence is the premiere of a new play by David Fletcher. It brings up to date the unchanging horrors of war and its aftermath. A soldier returns from combat in the Falklands to a military hospital in the UK. He is physically unhurt, but he does not speak. A counsellor is engaged to help him emerge from his silence. Eventually, the full horrors of the soldier’s war experiences come to light.

Details: loft-theatre.co.uk

5 STAGE

Ned Boulting: Tour de Ned, Spa Centre, Leamington, October 13

Cycling fans are invited to relive the 2018 Tour de France in an evening of theatrical messing around, occasional music, massive historical digressions, some searing rants and all-round lycra-clad obsession.

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk