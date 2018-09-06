Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From a family TV favourite to outdoor cinema screenings, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 FAMILY

Bing Live!, Spa Centre, Leamington, September 8 and 9

Calling all Bingsters! Bing and his friends are going on tour in the first ever Bing stage show. Join Bing, Sula, Coco and Pando as they learn how to tell stories by pretending, dressing-up and singing songs. Flop and Amma are there to help, but in this magical world of make-believe things don’t always go according to plan.

The CBeebies favourites are brought to life in a brand new stage production full of fun, laughter, music and magical puppetry. Bing Live! promises to be the perfect first theatre trip for pre-schoolers and their families.

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk



2 MUSIC

Fastlove - A Tribute to George Michael, The Assembly, Leamington, September 7

Make new memories while reliving old classics. The show features all the superstar’s hits including Father Figure, Freedom, Faith and many more. Expect a musical journey from the moving Jesus To A Child, to the celebration of Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me, to the likes of I’m Your Man and Wake Me Up. The show has been touring in Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Holland, Ireland and Sweden, with more countries to come.

Details: leamingtonassembly.com



3 MUSIC

Camel, The Assembly, Leamington, September 9

The legendary prog-rock band Camel - comprising Andrew Latimer (guitar, flute, vocals), Colin Bass (bass guitar, vocals), Denis Clement (drums), Peter Jones (keyboards, vocals) – will be playing the entirety of their 1976 album Moonmadness plus plenty of other classic tracks. Upon release, Moonmadness left its mark on the UK Top 20 albums chart, going on to become certified silver. In the Q & Mojo Classic Special Edition Pink Floyd & The Story of Prog Rock, the album was included in its list of the best 40 Cosmic Rock Albums and voted number 58 in the Top 100 Prog Albums of All Time by readers of ‘Prog’ magazine in 2014.

Details: leamingtonassembly.com



4 STAGE

Henry Blofeld: 78 Retired, Spa Centre, Leamington, September 11

Henry retired from internati-onal cricket commentary in June 2017 following an illustrious 50 years behind the microphone and is currently delighting audiences across the UK with his farewell tour. His plummy tones are known and loved worldwide thanks to his extensive cricket commentary career on both television and radio, and his brand new live show is jam-packed full of unheard anecdotes from on and off the pitch, as well as stories from the Test Match Special box.

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk



5 CINEMA

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, September 12, Pretty Woman, September 13 and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, September 14, Warwick Castle

It’s a chance to experience classic films in the striking surroundings of Warwick Castle, presented by The Luna Cinema. Audiences are welcome to bring along picnics to screenings, but hot food and a bar will also be available. Premium tickets are available at all screenings, which include a chair in prime position.

Details: thelunacinema.com