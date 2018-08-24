Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From an imaginative art show to medieval fun at Kenilworth Castle, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 ART

Guy Chapman and Ian Anthony Paul, East Lodge Gallery, Jephson Gardens, Leamington, until September 2

Leamington Studio Artists hosts this exhibition of colourful and imaginative work. Guy Chapman’s drawings are depictions of fantastical worlds and scenes in a style he calls Imaginaria, which he says is intended to “capture the viewer’s own imagination and let them decide what the art is about”. Ian Anthony Paul deals in exuberant and mesmeric acrylic paintings. Emerging recently onto the local art scene, Ian produces geometric artworks looking at pattern and the painterly dot technique. He said: “A painting usually starts with a choice of colours and then I let the creative process determine the direction in which the piece progresses. It’s only if, at any stage, an influence or theme is identified that any kind of plan is formulated toward an end result.”

Details: lsa-artists.org



2 FAMILY THEATRE

Peppa Pig’s Adventure, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, August 28 and 29

Peppa Pig’s Adventure sees everyone’s favourite TV piglet venture into the woods on an exciting camping trip – and everyone’s invited. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig behind the wheel, the group sets out prepared for picnics, tent pitching and lots of lovely muddy puddles to play in. Safe and warm inside their tent at the end of a long day’s travelling, the happy campers quickly settle down to sleep, listening to the gentle pitter-patter of rain and looking forward to what the next day brings.

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk



3 OPERA

Carmen and La Traviata, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, August 30 and 31

A double-bill of operatic masterworks is heading to the Belgrade next week when Russian State Ballet and Opera House presents a pair of lavish new productions.

On Thursday, August 30, intense passions and fierce jealousies blaze in Georges Bizet’s fiery Carmen. First staged in 1875, this thrilling story has stood the test of time thanks to its strong-willed, independent heroine, nail-biting confrontations and instantly recognisable melodies, including the famous Toreador aria. Then on Friday, August 31, audiences are invited to experience the quintessential operatic tragedy in Giuseppe Verdi’s beguiling La Traviata.

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk

4 FAMILY

Siege event and Minecraft workshop, Kenilworth Castle, August 26 and 27

On Sunday and Monday the castle will be transported back to June 1266 when the Siege of Kenilworth Castle began and turned out to be the longest siege in medieval history – lasting half a year. The siege will allow visitors to see the defenders inside the castle and the attackers outside and experience how each camp will have prepared for the siege. And on Sunday, gamers will be able to join popular YouTuber, Amy Lee33, as she coaches players in the art of virtual castle building.

Details: www.english-heritage.org.uk/kenilworth



5 THEATRE

Breath of Spring, Talisman Theatre, Kenilworth, August 27 to September 1

This riotous comedy by Peter Coke tells the story of “amateur fur purloiners” who begin by recovering a stolen coat and develop their talents, operating with military precision under the guidance of Brigadier Albert Payne – until things start to go wrong.

Details: talismantheatre.co.uk