Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From top comedy to a homegrown music star, there's lots to enjoy...

1 COMEDY

Chris Ramsey, Spa Centre, Leamington, June 22

The award-winning stand-up comedian, Celebrity Juice regular and host of The Chris Ramsey Show and Stand Up Central on Comedy Central comes to Leamington as part of his Just Happy To Get Out of the House tour. The show promises to encompass some of the greatest life advice ever to be recorded in the history of the world, as Chris sets out the rules of modern existence for his infant son. Expect fatherhood, following your dreams, how to be a gentleman, the slow slow pain of death and the slow slow pain of slow cookers as Chris tries to navigate the Rights and Wrongs, Dos, Don’ts and Definitely Don’ts of life. He has performed on The Royal Variety Performance (ITV), BBC One’s Live at the Apollo and is a regular on Celebrity Juice (ITV2). Chris has presented I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp(ITV2), and is the host of Virtually Famous (E4). He has appeared on Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Mock the Week (both BBC Two), Celebrity Mastermind (BBC One), 8 Out of 10 Cats (Channel 4) and starred as Jack in two series of critically-acclaimed sitcom Hebburn, co-starring Viv Reeves on BBC Two which peaked at over two million viewers. He’s acquired a sizeable fanbase, too, with more than 400,000 followers on Twitter.

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk



2 FAMILY

Eathorpe Beer Festival, Eathorpe Village Hall, June 22 and 23

The annual festival returns with about a dozen locally brewed real-ales and cider available along with some local entertainers and the usual wines, soft drinks and hot and cold snacks.

Details: beerciderwinefestival.com



3 MUSIC

Joe Dolman, All Saints’ Church, Leamington, June 23

The former Trinity School pupil returns to Leamington for a homecoming gig having built up a strong reputation as a songwriter and performer. Influenced by the likes of Ed Sheeran, Damien Rice and James Morrison, Joe has received praise from the likes of BBC Radio’s Huw Stephens, BBC Introducing and spots on Apple Music’s Best of The Week and Spotify’s Autumn Acoustic playlists. He’s still only 21, so here’s a chance to see him before he gets even more popular.

Details: joedolman.co.uk



4 MUSIC

Suzanne Vega, The Assembly, Leamington, June 27

Having burst on to the scene in the 1980s with hits including Luka and Tom’s Diner, Vega is widely regarded as one of the most brilliant songwriters of her generation, and continues to impress audiences and critics alike.

Details: leamingtonassembly.com



5 ART

Warwickshire Open Studios, until July 1

The 2018 Warwickshire Open Studios season is looking like it could be the most successful ever with a record number of over 270 artists signed up across 138 venues. A free event, it is a wonderful celebration of the quality and diversity of visual art that can be found across Coventry and Warwickshire. This year the organisers are taking over Temperance, a new creative space and bar in Bath Street, Leamington, as an information point.

Details: warwickshire openstudios.org