Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From Spanish delights to some enchanting Shakespeare, there's much to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Warwickshire Symphony Orchestra, Warwick Hall, Bridge House Theatre, June 16

The orchestra will playing some masterpieces from Spanish composers such as de Falla and Rodrigo, as well as some Spanish-inspired pieces by Rimskey-Korsakov and Chabrier. Conducted by Roger Coull, the orchestra will be joined by renowned guitarist Craig Ogden for Rodrigo’s famous Concierto De Aranjuez, perhaps better known for its performance on cornet in the film Brassed Off. Also being performed are the Ritual Fire Dance by de Falla, the Estancia Ballet Suite by Ginastera, Espana by Chabrier, Capriccio Espagnol by Rimsky-Korsakov and Danzon no 2 by Marquez. Australian-born guitarist Craig Ogden has been playing the guitar since the age of seven and is currently Head of Guitar at the Royal College of Music in Manchester. He regularly appears as soloist and chamber musician at major venues and collaborates with the UK’s top artists and ensembles. His recordings are frequently heard on Classic FM and regularly top the listener charts. The Warwickshire Symphony Orchestra is acknowledged as one of the best non-professional orchestras in the country and has established a reputation for its imaginative programmes and exciting, full symphonic sound.

Details: www.wso.org.uk



2 ART

Warwickshire Open Studios, June 16 to July 1

The 2018 Warwickshire Open Studios season is looking like it could be the most successful ever with a record number of over 270 artists signed up across 138 venues. A free event, it is a wonderful celebration of the quality and diversity of visual art that can be found across Coventry and Warwickshire. This year the organisers are taking over Temperance, a new creative space and bar in Bath Street, Leamington, as an information hub and central venue.

Details: www.wostudios.org



3 THEATRE

A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Talisman Theatre, Kenilworth, June 18 to 23

In a wood just outside Athens, it’s all happening! The King and Queen of the Fairies, Oberon and Titania, are having the mother of all arguments over the ownership of a changeling child. The row has resulted in the seasons, the weather and the whole world, going topsy-turvy. The Talisman has assembled its largest cast in recent years to do justice to Shakespeare’s enchanting and magical comedy.

Details: talismantheatre.co.uk



4 FAMILY

Peace Festival, Pump Room Gardens, Leamington, June 16 and 17

One of the biggest events on the Leamington calendar returns. Expect a diverse and jam-packed schedule of events, workshops, talks, stalls and performance, showcasing local talent, crafts and causes as well as raising awareness of worldwide issues. It’s one of the UK’s longest running free festivals, and this year marks its 40th anniversary.

Details: peacefestival.org.uk



5 MUSIC

Summer Concert, Warwick and Kenilworth Choral Society, St Nicholas’ Church, Warwick, June 16

Handel’s Coronation Anthems and songs by Haydn, Dowland and Morley feature, as well as Boellmann’s Suite Gothique, with the society joined by acclaimed organist Colin Druce and conducted by Benedict Wilson.

Details: wkcs.org.uk