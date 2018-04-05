Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From a musical favourite to an up-and-coming star, there's lots to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Oklahoma!, Spa Centre, Leamington, April 10 to 14

Leamington and Warwick Musical Society present one of musical theatre’s best-loved shows. Set in Western Indian Territory just after of the turn of the 20th century, the story tells of the high-spirited rivalry between the farmers and the cowboys and of two tangled love stories. The score includes Oh What a Beautiful Mornin’, People Will Say We’re in Love,

The Farmer and the Cowman, The Surrey With the Fringe on the Top, Many a New Day and Kansas City – all building up to its grand finale in celebration of the territory’s brand new state , Oklahoma!

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk



2 FAMILY THEATRE

Dear Zoo, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, April 6 and 7

Rod Campbell’s much-loved lift-the-flap book Dear Zoo makes its theatrical debut. This charming children’s classic follows the story of a child who repeatedly writes to the zoo asking to be sent a pet – with some funny and unexpected consequences. Featuring live music and a whole menagerie of colourful creatures, the show retains the interactive spirit of the book, using audience participation to create an immersive and engaging experience specially designed for very young audiences.

Details: belgrade.co.uk



3 MUSIC

Siobhan Wilson, Tree House Bookshop, Kenilworth, April 13

Brought up in Elgin, Morayshire, Siobhan Wilson discovered music at an early age, first studying classical piano and cello, and later playing in youth orchestras across Scotland. Her fascination with French culture and language prompted her to move to France shortly after finishing high school. Paris was the place where Siobhan first started developing her songwriting skills, going to open mic nights and immersing herself in French musical tradition. While in France she posted her tracks on MySpace. Her songs were discovered by a French label and sparked a crowdfunding campaign that enabled her to record and release her debut album Songs. Since returning to Scotland, Siobhan has made two EPs and a single, receiving critical praise and radio play across the BBC network (Radio 1, Radio 2, Radio 6 Music and BBC Scotland). Expect an evening of intense emotions and deep thoughts.

Details: wegottickets.com/event/434950



4 FAMILY THEATRE

The Twisted Tale of Hansel and Gretel, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, April 11 and 12

This quirky new adventure combines live music, physical theatre and innovative design to reimagine the familiar fairy tale for a new generation of fans. The story begins with a journey deep into the woods, as a flustered storyteller follows Hansel and Gretel and is joined by a mischievous mockingbird along the way. But all is not what it seems, and before long, characters begin to take over the narration with their own version of events…

Details: belgrade.co.uk



5 THEATRE

Ghosts, Loft Theatre, Leamington, until April 7

There’s still time to catch the Loft’s production of this Ibsen classic, which tears away the veneer of middle-class respectability. Long-held family secrets are revealed and unwanted revelations made.

Details: loft-theatre.co.uk