Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From Easter family fun to folk music, there's lots to enjoy..

1 FAMILY

Easter activities, Kenilworth Castle, Good Friday to Easter Monday

The hunt is on for dragon eggs this Easter weekend at Kenilworth Castle. Become an apprentice to Kenilworth’s Chief Dragon Hunter and set out on a quest in search of the legendary dragon, cracking clues and learning how to protect yourself while capturing the dragon’s treasure with sword skills en route. Explore the castle’s grounds and Elizabethan Garden before claiming a chocolate reward upon successful completion of the quest.

Details: english-heritage.org.uk/kenilworth



2 FAMILY

Easter trails, Compton Verney, Good Friday and March 31

Let your little ones scamper across 120 acres of beautiful ‘Capability’ Brown landscaped gardens and meadows in the Warwickshire countryside.

Find out where that pesky carrot-cruncher Compton has hidden his secret stash of delicious chocolate. Maybe it’s in the historic ice house, or in The Clearing, overlooking the lake. And there must be loads of Easter eggs in the wood. To find out, follow the bunny’s funny clues, solve the puzzles and claim a chocolatey prize.

Details: comptonverney.org.uk



3 FAMILY

Various shows and activities, Warwick Arts Centre, March 31 to April 7

Monstersaurus! is an energetic musical show full of magic, mayhem and plenty of monsters, followed by Ready Steady Lift Off!, an interactive experience that invites audiences to create their very own rocket and join an astronaut programme. There are also plenty of other activities for children.

Details: warwickartscentre.co.uk



4 FAMILY THEATRE

Red Riding Hood and the Wolf, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, April 3 to 5

The timeless tale of Little Red Riding Hood will be radically reimagined by the renowned puppet theatre company Little Angel Theatre. You’ve never heard it told this way before...

Details: belgrade.co.uk



5 MUSIC

Willow & Tool’s Music Parlour, Harvester Inn, Long Itchington, Easter Day

Father and daughter Chris and Hannah Tobin celebrate their musical legacy at the regular folk night. Born into a musical family in Banbury in 1951, Chris Tobin started to play guitar at the age of 11 and now performs a wide repertoire of folk, pop and jazz classics. His ear for chord sequences developed when he discovered stacks of sheet music crammed into the old piano stool, which included chord diagrams for the ukulele. After spending nearly 35 years in various pop, rock and dance bands, he has come full circle to perform with just voice, guitar and impish sense of humour. Hannah has been known to join her dad for the occasional impromptu appearance, often armed with ukulele, keyboards and other instruments. It was at one such appearance at the Music Parlour when Chris performed Del Shannon’s Runaway with Hannah providing an authentic instrumental on melodihorn. They will be supported by the resident Willow & Tool Band. Specialising in folk and acoustic music in an intimate atmosphere, the Music Parlour meets on the first Sunday of most months, with admission free.

Details: facebook.com/WillowandTool