Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

1 THEATRE

Ghosts, Loft Theatre. Leamington, March 28 to April 7

Recently seen playing King Edward in the Loft’s highly acclaimed studio production Lady Bessy, Robert Lowe now makes his directorial debut with a classic of 19th-century theatre. But not only is he directing his own adaptation of Ibsen’s Ghosts – he is also playing one of its pivotal roles, the puritanical and self-righteous Pastor Manders. Robert is joined on stage by Loft regulars Julie Godfrey (Mrs Alving), Jeremy Heynes (Engstrand) and Leigh Walker (Regina Engstrand), while Janeks Babidorics makes his Loft debut taking on the role of Oswald, Mrs Alving’s artist son. Janeks, a student at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, was already studying Ghosts as part of his BA Acting degree course when he successfully auditioned for the role. “Everything I’ve been studying I have been able to put into use”, he said, “learning even more from being part of this exciting production.” Mrs Alving, a wealthy widow, lives on her remote estate in company with her companion/servant Regina. Her husband, generally recognised as a local benefactor and pillar of the community, died 10 years ago and tomorrow she will dedicate an orphanage in his honour. She is overjoyed that her son Oswald has returned home after years living as an artist in Paris and pleased to welcome her old friend and priest Pastor Manders. But their arrival opens the door to unwanted revelations, to long-held family secrets being revealed, and to the sins of the father truly being visited upon the son...

Details: www.loft-theatre.co.uk



2 DANCE

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec: Remembering Fred, Spa Centre, Leamington, March 29

Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec present an evening of song and dance that celebrates the very core of what made Hollywood icon Fred Astaire such a legend.

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk



3 MUSIC

The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Spa Centre, Leamington, March 28

Direct from its success in London’s West End, a sold-out UK tour and standing ovations at every performance, The Simon & Garfunkel Story is back.

Using huge projection photos and original film footage, this 50th anniversary celebration also features a full live band performing all the hits including Mrs Robinson and Cecilia.

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk



4THEATRE

A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Dream Factory, Stratford Road, Warwick, until April 7

Playbox Theatre and sibling Shakespeare Young Company present an all-new production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream featuring a cast of talented young people.

Director Stewart McGill said: “It’s possibly the perfect Shakespeare play, written for a wedding and celebrating love, harmony and the power of magic.”

Details: www.playboxtheatre.com



5 MUSIC

Ronan Keating, Ericsson Indoor Arena, Coventry, March 30

The former Boyzone star and now a successful solo performer with hits including Life is a Rollercoaster and When You Say Nothing At All will be bringing out the singalong numbers for the final show of his hugely successful Time of My Life tour.

Details: eticketing.co.uk