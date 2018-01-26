Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From savage comedy to political drama, there's lots to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

The Brodsky Quartet, Pump Room, Leamington, January 26

The Brodsky Quartet are coming to the rescue after a planned concert by a Russian ensemble had to be cancelled owing to illness. They will be playing Quartet No 12 by Shostakovich, with works by Bach and Mendelssohn preceding it and Beethoven’s masterpiece Opus 132 in the second half. The concert is promoted by Leamington Music. Director Richard Phillips said: “We are very lucky, since we are often booking string quartets two years ahead, to have secured at such short notice the Brodsky Quartet. It will be great to have the Brodsky Quartet back as they were a big hit with our audiences on their recent visits, and they are bringing a really interesting programme.”

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk



2 THEATRE

Michael Portillo Live: A Game of Two Halves, Spa Centre, Leamington, January 26

It took Michael Portillo little more than 10 years to get a seat in the Commons and then rise in power and esteem to a point where he was a favoured leader of his party and possible future PM. A track record like that suggests to many a privileged friend of the rich and famous. But since leaving the house a decade ago Michael has endeared himself to many with his obvious respect for solid workmanship and creative energy, as found in our great Victorian railways.

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk



3 THEATRE

The God of Carnage, Loft Theatre, Leamington,

until January 27

Despite its sinister-sounding title, French playwright Yasmina Reza’s award-winning The God of Carnage is actually a knock-about comedy. Christopher Hampton’s translation premiered in London in 2008, winning the Tony and Laurence Olivier Awards for best comedy the following year. The play deals with the aftermath of that most common of incidents, a playground spat between two 11-year-old boys.

Details: www.loft-theatre.co.uk



4 MUSIC

Choral workshop with Roderick Williams OBE, Holy Trinity church, Leamington, January 27

It’s a chance to learn from one of the best in the business as the St James’s Singers team up with world-renowned baritone Roderick Williams OBE to lead a choral workshop for singers. Roderick is much in demand in the opera house, on the concert platform and in recital. He won the Royal Philharmonic Society’s Singer of the Year Award in 2016 and was made an OBE for services to music in 2017. The workshop will focus on improving vocal technique, tuning and vocal blend through a range of different singing styles, and will feature extracts from Mozart’s Requiem, Haydn’s Theresienmesse, Poulenc’s Gloria and Roderick’s own composition, Let Nothing Trouble You.

Details: stjamessingers.com



5 THEATRE

Frost/Nixon, Priory Theatre, Kenilworth, January 29 to February 3

A piece of political and televisual history will be recreated at the Priory Theatre when the rarely-performed play Frost/Nixon takes to the stage. Written by acclaimed writer Peter Morgan, it focuses on the events that lead up to and include David Frost’s interviews with Richard Nixon in 1977.

Details: priorytheatre.co.uk