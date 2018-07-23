First World War display at Leamington museum

A new exhibition is being launched in Leanington Spa to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Leamington Spa Art Gallery & Museum’s new exhibition Are You In This? will open on Saturday with a family fun day.

From 1pm to 3.30pm come along and celebrate the opening of the First World War exhibition with dressing up, poppy making crafts, and entertainment from Royal Spa Brass.

Are You In This? will mark the centenary of the end of the First World War, and tell the story of Leamington Spa and its people during the conflict.

Thousands of local men and women served in the armed forces or as nurses during the war.

Troops were billeted in the area and wounded soldiers were treated at the local hospitals. Women took over men’s jobs.

People gave their time and money to the war effort in a wide range of ways. The lives of many local people were affected forever, whether by disability or bereavement.

The exhibition will explore these stories through fascinating objects including: uniforms, medals and weapons; photographs and personal letters; and medical equipment including a wheelchair and an early x-ray machine.

This will also be a rare opportunity to see a large number of First World War posters from the museum’s collection.

Throughout the exhibition there will be a chance to go on monthly free guided First World War walking tours of historic landmarks around Leamington.

In addition to the opening date, further tours are lined up throughout the run of the exhibition which is due to close on Sunday November 11.

Tour dates include Saturday August 18, Friday October 5, Saturday October 6, Friday November 2 and Saturday November 3.

The tours will start at 11am and 2pm on both days.Places should be booked for the tour in advance and can be done so by calling 01926 742700 with a suggested donation of £5.

Admission to the exhibition is free. For more information on all upcoming exhibitions and events visit www.warwickdc.gov.uk/royalpumprooms

