Stall applications for Warwick Winter Food Festival now open

Applications for stallholders at the Warwick Winter Food Festival have opened today (Monday).

Last month market operator CJ's Events Warwickshire announced that they would be organising a second food festival in the town.

The market operator has organised the annual Warwick Food Festival, which takes place every May, for the last four years.

Now they are set to bring their first winter food festival to the town on November 24, which will be Christmas themed.

A spokesperson for CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “There is a high demand in Food Festivals and with the huge success of Warwick Food Festival, we’d like to add something different to the town with a special Winter edition. There will be some of the very best regional producers, fresh street food and family entertainment.

"We have wanted to do this for some time and we’re pleased to now have the approval from Warwick District Council.

"We are expecting around 50 stands, live entertainment, carol singing, brass bands, craft workshops, gin tasting sessions, real reindeer and an opportunity for children to meet Santa.

"We have been operating food festivals for four years now, and this will be our first Winter version which the whole team are very excited about.

"This is also a fantastic opportunity for the town centre, which we hope many of the independent shops will benefit from the additional footfall during the Christmas period.’

The Winter Food Festival will take place on Sunday, November 24 in the Town Centre between 10am and 5pm.

Stall applications for the festival opened today (Monday March 11) to apply click here