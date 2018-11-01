Prestigious award for 500-year-old Warwick cafe

A 500-year-old cafe in Warwick has been presented with a prestigious award.

Located at The Lord Leycester Hospital, the Brethren’s Kitchen has been awarded the Good Food Award this week for exceptional food, service and hygiene after being hand-picked by the Award’s organisation.

The Brethren’s Kitchen is a 500-year-old café and it served kings and nobles for 200 years before becoming the Kitchen of The Brethren in the 16th century.

The Good Food Award is a prestigious award known throughout the catering industry for being selective. Only 105 cafes have been presented with this award so far this year.

Nick Doughty, head chef of The Brethren’s Kitchen, said: “We are very delighted everyone’s hard work has paid off and we’re pleased to have been valued.”

The staff at The Brethren’s Kitchen believe that their award was won because of the outstanding service they offer to their customers as well as the high level of food and cleanliness they provide.

The Good Food Award organisation looks into consistent customer feedback as well as food hygiene ratings in order to decide which cafes and restaurants are worthy of such a prestigious award.

In order to be considered for this award, The Brethren’s Kitchen relied upon being nominated and voted for by its customers and Warwick locals.