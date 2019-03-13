Plans for micropub in Leamington get green light

Plans for a micropub in Leamington have been given the go-ahead.

The application for a change of use was put forward by Jack Woodward who is a university graduate looking to set up his own business.

The site where the micropub is set to go.

Now it has been given the go ahead the micropub, which is to be called 'The Boiler Room', is set to be located at 4-6 Victoria Terrace in Leamington - next to ‘Next Stop’.

According to the planning documents, the building which was formerly a bank, has been vacant since 2015.

In the application Mr Woodward highlights that the concept of the micropub is to create a ‘positive social environment’ which ‘shuns loud music, gaming, pool tables, late night service’.

In the plans Mr Woodward says: “The proposal should be judged on the ethos of the operational style, not purely as a simple Public House, which it is not, but rather a purveyor of specialist cask ale, craft beers, wine, specialist gins and the traditional bar snack.”

In the plans it was said that the premises would be open Monday to Thursday from 2pm to 11pm and Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 11.30pm and Sundays from noon to 7pm.

The plans had more than 30 letters in support.

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/19/0072