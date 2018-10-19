Globe in Warwick celebrates after refurbishment

The team at The Globe in Warwick are been celebrating after reopening following a refurbishment.

Over the past few weeks work has been taking place at The Globe pub, restaurant and hotel in Theatre Street.

At a celebratory VIP party for around 200 guests, last Thursday (October 11), Warwick mayor, Richard Eddy, acknowledged the venue’s new look.

He said: “The theme for my mayoral year is one of restoration, which connects my chosen charities whose work concerns the restoration of buildings, communities and the lives of individuals, and I am very proud that Oakman Inns have invested in Warwick and given so much inspired thought to its restoration and refurbishment of The Globe’s interior.

“With its travelogue-themed decoration running throughout, The Globe today reflects its 19th Century past as a coaching inn and to have this level of support and investment from Oakman Inns, underlines what we all know – Warwick is a thriving, busy and investable town.”

Changes at The Globe include the installation of a large wood-fired pizza oven, the creation of two new luxury boutique bedrooms and an upgrade and redecoration of the 16 other rooms. Many others have commented on the transformation which has created a lighter, brighter and softer environment with a focus on world travel and adventure.

Charlotte Pare, the general manager said: “From the moment you walk through our doors we want to transport you on a round-the-clock journey from breakfast through to dinner invoking memories of the destinations far and wide.

“Whether you are staying overnight on a sight-seeing or business trip, taking a break from a travel itinerary, meeting up with local friends or simply celebrating life, we hope everyone will find a corner of The Globe that is going to make them feel at ease and at home.”

Peter Borg-Neal, CEO of Oakman Inns, owners of The Globe said: “We wanted to provide a level of sophistication and service which is not only expected by many national and international tourists but by Warwick’s residents and we are confident we have met those levels of expectation.

“I would just like to thank all our neighbours for their patience over the last few weeks as we make The Globe an attractive part of the neighbourhood.”

The Globe is open Monday to Thursday from 7am to 11pm, Fridays from 7am to midnight and on Saturdays and Sundays from 8am to midnight.

