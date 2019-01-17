First music acts and restaurants for Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park festival in Warwick announced

The first music acts and restaurants for Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park festival in Warwick have been announced.

During an interview today (Thursday) TV chef Tom Kerridge revealed the first music acts and restaurants coming to St Nicholas Park for the three day festival in July.

Adam Bennett with Tom Kerridge at The Cross in Kenilworth.

Tom's own restaurant The Hand & Flowers will be showcased at every Pub in the Park event and the man himself is set to appear at the Warwick event.

Joining Tom will be Warwick District's very own Michelin-starred pub The Cross in Kenilworth.

Adam Bennett, chef director at The Cross, will be showcasing what The Cross has to offer at the event.

Other restaurants set to feature include:

The Half Moon in Kirdford which is owned by Jodie Kidd

The Hardwick in Abergavenny., which is owned by Stephen Terry

Cafe Murano in London, which is owned by Angela Hartnett

Sindu in Marlow, which is owned by Atul Kochhar

In total there will be eight restaurants at the festival and two are still yet to be confirmed.

The festival will also feature a line-up of around 15 music acts with some big names being confirmed for Warwick.

Will Young, Razorlight, The Rifles and Stereo MC's are four acts that have been revealed.

More acts will be confirmed later this month but the Pub in the Park team are also keen to hear from any local artists or bands that would like to be involved in the Festival.

Anyone who is interested should get in touch with the team via their Facebook Page, Twitter page or Instagram

Full interview with Tom Kerridge and Adam Bennett to follow.

Warwick's Pub in the Park takes place from July 5 to July 7

Tickets for the festival will go on pre-sale on January 31 and those who wish to buy tickets in the pre-sale need to have signed up to the newsletter to get access.

General ticket sales will be on February 1.

For more information about registering for the pre-sale or for event or ticket information click here