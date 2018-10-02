Chocolate Festival returns to Warwick

The annual chocolate festival is set to return to Warwick this weekend.

The event, which has previously taken place in November, will be taking place a month earlier – on Sunday October 7.

A variety of stalls selling chocolate items as well as some street food vendors will be set up in Market Place.

There will also be some activities for children at the festival including face painting and a chocolate workshop.

The event will run from 10am to 4pm.

Free parking will be available at the Cape Road car park,

